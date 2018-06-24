Man shot multiple times in Holiday Hill area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A man was shot multiple times on Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say they responded at around 10p.m. Saturday night, and it appeared that the man was shot a few blocks away. After being shot he walked to a the Gate Gas Station on Atlantic Blvd. for help. JFRD took him to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Aggravated Battery detectives are investigating the shooting. If you have any information police ask that you call the non emergency number, (904) 630-0500 or if you want to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477)

