Man shot multiple times in Jacksonville's San Jose area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man is recovering after being shot multiple times in the San Jose area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, JSO responded to a report of a shooting on Old Kings Road South. When officers arrived, they found a man who said he had been shot multiple times during a robbery.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took the man to a hospital. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

Police did not release the identity of the victim, and no suspect description was given.

Robbery detectives are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.