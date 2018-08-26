Man shot multiple times in Westside motel room

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A man was shot inside a Westside motel room early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers found the 36-year-old victim inside his motel room on Ramona Blvd. just before 3:30 a.m. The victim, who has not been identified, told police two other men were in the room with him when one pulled a gun.

There was then a "scuffle" over the gun, and the victim was shot multiple times in the legs and torso. He was able to call 911 and other motel guests also called police after hearing the shots.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. The other two men then fled the scene on foot, according to witnesses.

Police say they found "contraband" inside the motel room but didn't say what it was. It is unclear if that a role in the shooting.

There are surveillance cameras at the motel, JSO is working with management to obtain the footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO or you can call Crime Stoppers at (904) 398-3775.

