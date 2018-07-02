Man shot on Jacksonville Beach expected to recover

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A man was shot in the back before dawn Monday south of the pier on Jacksonville Beach, according to police.

People on the beach heard gunfire about 3:30 a.m. They walked south about 20 blocks south and flagged down an officer about 30 minutes later.

The victim was conscious but was not able to tell officers anything about who shot him. He was taken into surgery at Memorial Hospital and is expected to recover. Investigators are at the hospital hoping to interview the man.

Potential witnesses told police a female and male were seen fleeing the area after the shooting.

Police are asking anyone who may have observed any disturbances around the pier at that time to contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661.

