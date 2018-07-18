Man shot twice while walking near Jacksonville park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man is recovering from what he calls a random attack in Springfield.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the 25-year-old man was shot in the back while walking down Broad and Boulevard Streets. This is near Henry Klutho Park.

He told police he spotted a group of men between the ages of 18 to 20, approaching him. He thought they looked suspicious and started running.

That's when they began firing several shots.

The man was shot twice- once in his back and once in his leg. He ran to a nearby business to call for help and was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

He was able to talk to police and says this was a random attack.

