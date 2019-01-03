Man shot while driving in Arlington, crashes car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man has died after he was shot several times inside of his car in Arlington.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says they received calls about a person who had been shot in the area just before 9:30 Wednesday night.

Police say the man was shot in his vehicle as he was driving on St. Johns Bluff Road. He then crashed into a vehicle at the intersection of St. Johns Bluff Road and Atlantic Boulevard.

They say the man had several gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

At last check, police were questioning witnesses, but had not made any arrests.

JSO is asking that anyone with information call (904)630-0500 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

