Man's racially-charged rant directed at Spanish-speaking workers goes viral

NEW YORK CITY - Video of a man's racially-charged rant at Spanish-speaking workers at a New York City restaurant has gone viral.

The racist rant began when workers and other people started speaking and ordering in Spanish.

An angry customer gave the manager a piece of his mind.

"I pay for their welfare, I pay for their ability to be here," a customer said. "So the least they can do, the least they can do is speak english."

Another customer - a Spanish-speaking office manager - captured the midtown meltdown. She wants to remain anonymous, but in a Skype interview, told us she felt compelled to defend the workers.

"Once I put my camera down and I said to him -- well you know, you want to call ice, feel free - I'm going to call the police because now, I feel threatened // and that moment, he threw his sandwich, he threw his soda."

In what appeared to be a reference to the incident, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that the city's strength was its diversity.

"It's what makes this city great. The 8.6 million people who call this city home speak more than 200 languages -- they're all New Yorkers and they're all welcome here," de Blasio said Wednesday.

CNN / WABC