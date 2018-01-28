Man struck by bullet during target shooting, deputies say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A man was sent to Flagler Hospital after he was shot in the leg in the 5300 block of Choctaw Street Sunday afternoon, deputies said.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said they located several people who were target shooting on a piece of property nearby. Those people are being investigated.

Deputies said several houses in the area were also struck by gunfire.

The man who was shot is in stable condition, according the the Sheriff's Office.

Charges are pending an investigation.

