Man struck by train after falling asleep on tracks

Man hit by train after falling asleep on tracks, according to St. Augustine P.D.

St. Augustine, Fla., - A man was hit by a train around 3 a.m. Saturday morning after falling asleep with his leg on the tracks, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

Sergeant Brian Frasca said the man was struck by a Florida East Coast Railway train.

The victim, who has not yet been identified was airlifted to Orange Park Medical Center, but is expected to be OK.

The scene is now clear, and the train tracks are back open.

