JSO searches for car in shooting near Gold Rush Showbar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Jacksonville Police are trying to locate a silver car in connection with a shooting that occurred in the 4900 block of North Main Street on Feb. 25. The vehicle possibly has bullet holes in the rear or driver’s side.

A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot near the Gold Rush Showbar on North Main Street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said they are working to determine if the man was walking down the street or in a car when he was shot. Officers also say they don't know if the shooting was a drive-by.

The shooting woke up nearby residents along Main Street. One neighbor, who only gave her first name, Kesha, said she had to grab her 4-month-old grandchild, worrying that the bullets would penetrate her walls.

“I heard all the gunshots,” Kesha said. “It’s sad. My window’s right there, and we’ve got bullet holes in the wall.”

Police do not have a shooter description, but are searching for the car in the photo.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. A reward up to $3,000 is being offered if your tip leads to an arrest in the case.



