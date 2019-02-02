Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Five Points crash, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A man suffered life threatening-injuries in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At 2:23 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of College Street and Margaret Street in Five Points. Police found a car flipped over on the side of College Street. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department removed a man from the car, he was the only one inside. JFRD then took him to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the man drove off the road for an unknown reason and hit a tree. The road was closed for hours as Traffic Homicide detectives investigated the crash.

