Man suffers smoke inhalation in Gainesville fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters quickly put out a fire Saturday morning on NW 3rd Avenue, according to the Gainesville Fire Rescue Department.

When fire rescue crews arrived at the scene, a man was still inside the home. Authorities said the man collapsed trying to escape.

Crews forced the door open and were able to remove the man from the home, authorities said. He was transported to UF Health at Shands.

The cause of the fire is unknown, authorities said. Two other apartments in the home had smoke and heat damage. Those occupants will be displaced while repairs are made.

