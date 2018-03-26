Man surrenders after threatening officers during SWAT situation

A man was taken into custody, Sunday evening, after officers said he barricaded himself in an Arlington area home for hours.

Detectives said they were called to the home on Oak Cove Lane near Merrill Road just before 4 p.m. to reports of a man threatening his spouse and another family member.

Upon arriving, officers said, the man barricaded himself in the home with a gun and threatened them several times.

After several attempts to get the man to surrender, he family and out and was taken into custody.

Detectives did not release the name of the man or say what lead up to the incident. They said no one was injured.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.