Video: Man taunts bison in Yellowstone National Park

MONTANA - A viral video prompts a warning from Yellowstone National Park officials: Stay away from the wildlife.

A Facebook video is getting a lot of attention after it shows a man taunting a bison in the middle of the road.

He walks towards the bison, makes arm movements and appears to yell at it.

The bison then charges the man, missing him twice.

Yellowstone National Park officials advise visitors to stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards away from all other animals, including bison and elk, WKMG reports.

They also warn to stay in your vehicle if you encounter a wildlife jam. This visitor did not heed that warning.

