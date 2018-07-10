Man blindfolded, tied naked to tree turns heads in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Trust us, we are just as confused as you are.

A man was spotted naked, blindfolded, tied to a tree and in front of a video camera at Big Talbot Island State Park in Jacksonville.

A woman stumbled upon the scene and posted photos of it on a public group for Amelia Island, Fernandina Beach, and Yulee residents. The post has been shared over 300 times.

The woman says: "Just was at Big Talbot Island to take some pictures by the driftwood and saw this. A man tied to a tree blindfolded, fully naked, in front of a camera."

The man has not been identified, and there is no information on why he was there or how he got there.

