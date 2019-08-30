Man who killed Jacksonville man, wounded stepdaughter gets life in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man who shot and killed a 44-year-old man and critically injured the man's teenage stepdaughter in 2017 will spend the rest of his life in prison, the State Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Toby Stafford pleaded guilty July 2 to second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and shooting deadly missiles.

Authorities said Stafford shot Albert Epperson (pictured) and his 16-year-old stepdaughter on the porch of a home on Melanie Avenue in Jacksonville's College Park neighborhood.

Epperson died at the hospital and his teenage stepdaughter was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries but survived, prosecutors said.

Police said Stafford went to the house in a car with three other men. A witness reported seeing Stafford shooting toward the victims, then getting back into the car with a pistol and driving away.

According to the arrest report, Stafford told them, "I was never here," in an effort to get them to stay quiet about the incident.

After his arrest, Stafford admitted to owning a gun but claimed it was stolen sometime before the incident. He denied shooting anyone or ever going to Melanie Avenue, but later pleaded guilty.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.