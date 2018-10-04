Con artist who romanced women convicted of grand theft, fraud

The State Attorney's Office says there is a warrant for Friend Rizkkhalil's arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An Egyptian man that prosecutors said romanced and conned women, including a Jacksonville woman, out of thousands of dollars was convicted Wednesday of grand theft and fraud.

Friend Rizkkhalil, who prosecutors referred to as the "Don Juan" con artist, faces up to 35 years in prison.

Rizkkhalil was arrested in Los Angeles in January and was extradited to Jacksonville. He defrauded one Jacksonville woman, encouraging her to sell her home, and he stole $59,000 of the proceeds in addition to $10,000 from her savings account.

Investigators said it started when a woman, Fatemeh Jahromi, was getting coffee from Starbucks. A man held the door for her and they started talking. Eventually, it led to a relationship.

Fatemeh Jahromi

​​​​​​​

The man, later identified as Rizkkhalil​​​​​​​, told Jahromi that his name was Fred Ramsey and he worked for the CIA, investigators said. From there, she said everything went downhill.

"He took everything. All of my clothes, all of my furniture. All of my stuff. Everything," Jahromi said.

Rizkkhalil also took $25,000 from a second woman and ran up $85,000 in charges to her credit card. A third woman was conned out of $10,000.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.