'It's a big miracle,' says wife of semi driver in Dames Point crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Family members of Mario Guzman, the man whose semi went over the side of the Dames Point Bridge last Friday, says they're thankful to have him back home in Kissimmee just a few days later.

"He is doing pretty good," said Mario Guzman's wife, Mary. "It's a big miracle."

As of Monday, the semi trailer was still just beneath the bridge in the St. Johns River. A barge will be brought in to remove it, but it's unclear when that will happen.

On Friday, Guzman's truck hung over the side of the bridge. Mary said her husband was cut off by a red car, so he slammed his brakes and hit the guardrail.

"He really thought he was going to fall into the river," she said.

Guzman was able to climb out by kicking the windshield. He escaped with minor injuries.

"I think God was in control," Mary said. "I don’t have words to say how grateful we as a family feel to be able to hug him again."

A total of four vehicles were involved in the crash. No deaths were reported.

FHP Sgt. Dylan Bryan said a tow truck that was becoming disabled slowed on the narrow right shoulder and travel lane of the bridge but was hit from behind by a Ford F-250 pickup. The pickup spun after the impact, hitting a red Kia Rio, and the semi driver behind them tried to avoid the collision but hit the other vehicles as they spun and ended up over the outer barrier.

The crash had traffic at a near standstill in both directions for three hours. Traffic headed southbound slowed to a crawl as drivers tried to get a look at the precariously dangling semi until it was removed.

According to the FHP report, the pickup truck driver will be cited for careless driving.

