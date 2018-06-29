Man with Alzheimer's missing since Friday morning, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police asked for help tracking down a 67-year-old Jacksonville man with Alzheimer's disease, who was reported missing early Friday.

Waverly Northington was last seen at his home off Collins Road at about 7:15 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. Police were notified of his disappearance at 4:35 p.m.

Northington is believed to be walking, and police said an "extensive search" for him was underway Friday. He's 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark blue jeans and white socks.

Northington was also reported missing June 23, 2017. He was found a day later under the stairwell of a motel on the Westside.

Anyone who sees Northington is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

