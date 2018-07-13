Update: Atlantic Beach man with autism reunited with lost doll

ATLANTIC BEACH - Lost Emmy and Dustin have reunited! The Atlantic Beach man got his doll back after the community came together to help find her.

Dustin, who has autism, goes everywhere with the doll, so he was extremely upset when Emmy went missing.

His family turned to social media for help and the outpouring of support they got on Facebook didn't disappoint. While users could not find the original doll, a woman stumbled upon a replica online.

She bought it and mailed it to Dustin's mother, who was thrilled with the stranger's generosity. It turns out, the Good Samaritan understood the situation because her daughter also has autism.

"I finally got a tracking number and an alert saying Emmy is at the Post Office! She was sent from a mom like me who has a daughter with autism AND whose name just happens to be Angela too. ;) The moment I've been waiting for.... is EMMY finally Home?"

The original post read: "We are looking far and wide for this doll. Dustin has autism and lost his favorite doll. If people can look in their toy boxes or maybe even their local thrift stores, he would be grateful! We have searched the internet and can’t find one anywhere. It sure would put Dustin at ease, and it’s also a wonderful thing to do for someone in need. Thanks y’all."

This story truly has a happy ending!

