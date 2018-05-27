Man, woman shot in apartment near Regency, police looking for shooter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man and woman were shot in an apartment near Regency Sunday afternoon, Jacksonville Police say.

Officers responded to the Oak Hammock Apartments in where they found the man and woman wounded.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital by Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews and their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The Oak Hammock Apartment complex is located at 500 Acme Street near the Regency area of Jacksonville.

The Aggravated Battery Unit is on scene investigating the shooting but there's no word on a possible motive or suspect.

If you have any information about the shooting, you're asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

