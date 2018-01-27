Mandarin HS guard trying to break up brawl sent to hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A volunteer guard at Mandarin High School was hospitalized Friday afternoon after he was attacked by students when he tried to break up a brawl, a parent told News4Jax.

It was all captured on a student's cellphone camera, and the video has already made its way around social media.

A mother, who asked not to be identified, told News4Jax she was picking up her child from school when she witnessed the fight outside the main office.

RAW: Video of fight at Mandarin High School

She said a volunteer security officer tried to break it up, and when he did, some of the students turned on him.

The security guard was rushed to the hospital with a head injury.

Another school staff member was also injured but did not have to be hospitalized.

“I looked through the window to see and, sure enough, there was kids in a fight, in a brawl, but one of the student aides came running into the office, (and said), 'There’s a teacher down. They're hitting on the security officer,'” the anonymous parent said.

District officials told News4Jax that the fight started with two students and escalated when staff members tried to break it up.

In the video, staff members can be seen running in to separate students on the ground who are on top of the security officer and, eventually, the security officer is seen lying on the ground, unable to move.

“I watched him on the ground, and he was definitely injured,” the parent said. “They said, 'Yell for an ambulance.' He was coughing up blood on the side, and when they went to roll him over, you could see his head was bashed up pretty bad. He was bleeding from the back of his skull as well.”

The district said the two students who initiated the fight will be disciplined. It's unclear from the video how many students were involved in the escalation.

A robocall was made to parents to tell them about the incident.

“While there was no criminal intent, this kind of behavior is simply unacceptable at Mandarin High School,” the call said. “All students who were involved will be disciplined, according to the student code of conduct.”

The parent who saw the fight said the school needs more security.

“I am horrified,” she said. “I’ve never known Mandarin High to have this kind of – apparently, there’s just not enough security, because this student that they did pull, he was quite violent, and if you have somebody that violent that can do that kind of damage to a teacher or a security officer, that’s scary.”

She said if staff members aren’t safe at school, she doesn’t know how her children could be.

There's no word on whether any criminal charges have been filed.

