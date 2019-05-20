Mandarin High students on lockdown during search

Students and staff of Mandarin High School were confined to secure areas Monday morning as police search the school, according to a Duval County school spokeswoman.

At 10:38 a.m. Duval County Public Schools tweeted that the search was completed and the campus "deemed safe," but the campus has not reopened yet.

Parents and guardians were asked not to come to the school, which is on a lockdown, but if they do wanted to pick up their students, they were to go to a staging area at Christ's Church at 6045 Greenland Road.

