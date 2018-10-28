Mandarin man has personal connection to Pittsburgh synagogue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The news of the mass shooting in Pittsburgh has devastated the entire country, but some people have a personal link to the synagogue where the shooter opened fire.

One Mandarin man used to worship at the synagogue.

Vincent James saw the news of the mass shooting at Tree of Life synagogue and was simply devastated.

"I know the building. I know place. I know the people there. Everything," James said. "I know everything they describe on the news on the third floor, all of it. I remember clearly and to have something like this happen there is striking.

James converted to Judaism in 2001. That happened at Tree of Life, the place he was horrified Saturday to learn had become the scene of so much death.

"It raises an issue of safety doesn't it?" James said. "Because when you have some soft targets and by that, I mean, unsuspected targets. Nobody thinks during a baby naming ceremony, which is the important thing in Judaism, that somebody's going to come along and start shooting everyone? For what? So there is an issue of safety absolutely at the forefront of everybody's mind."

As police look into the background of the accused shooter, James thinks about the synagogue in his background and prays for Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.