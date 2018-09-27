Mandarin Middle teacher accused of stealing meds from co-worker

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police on Wednesday arrested a Mandarin Middle School teacher accused of stealing medication from a co-worker, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

A co-worker of Kristin Regier, 36, told police she saw Regier leave her classroom Sept. 20 with her hand clasped and thought she took something from her room.

When confronted, Regier admitted that she took two Adderall pills from her co-worker's purse in the classroom, the arrest report said.

Police said Regier was involved in another incident Aug. 16, in which she was accused of taking Oxycodone and Percocet pills from a different co-worker’s purse during a school assembly.

Regier was booked at 12:40 p.m. Thursday into Duval County jail on a charge of theft of a controlled substance worth at least $300, online jail records show.

A letter sent home to Mandarin Middle students' parents and guardians stated the arrest happened outside of the school. A substitute teacher was immediately provided for Regier's classes, as well.

Here is the letter from Mandarin Middle's principal that was sent home:

Dear Parents and Guardians,



Providing an exceptional learning experience for our students is one of our most important goals. For that reason, I’m disappointed to have to inform you that one of our teachers, Mrs. Regier, was taken into custody today by Duval County School Police.



The arrest was made without incident and outside of the school. The alleged offense is related to prescription medications and does not suggest any harm to students or children. The arrest was coordinated with school officials, so we were prepared to provide a substitute to Mrs. Regier’s classes immediately.



The District’s professional standards office is also investigating this matter. Such investigations are confidential until they are completed; however, I will keep you up to date on any changes to the instruction in these classes.



Again, I am disappointed to have to share this news, but we will do our best to ensure that the instructional experience of the students continues to meet our very high standards.



If you have any concerns or questions, please do not hesitate to contact me at (904) 292-0555.



Sincerely, Moses Williams

Principal

