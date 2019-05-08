Man's dying wish is to find forever homes for 11 rescue dogs

A Texas man who doesn’t have long to live has one last wish before he dies: to find loving forever homes for nearly a dozen dogs he’s taken in over the years.

Richard Ewers, 71, is living out his remaining days in hospice care since he was given a week to live after being diagnosed with cancer, according to San Antonio’s KSAT-TV.

Two years ago, Ewers began rescuing strays and other dogs that had been discarded by their owners, and taking care of them at his home, the television station reports.

Even before his diagnosis, Ewers couldn’t do it alone. So volunteers have pitched in by getting the dogs vaccinated, spayed and neutered, and helping to find them new homes.

Now that the 71-year-old is in hospice, Save Our Strays San Antonio has been visiting his home to make sure the dogs are well fed, watered and looked after in Ewers’ absence.

“There’s no one to give them attention and love. There is no running water. There is no electricity. The conditions are just not ideal,” volunteer Mary Oyler told KSAT.

Oyler said Ewers’ dying wish is to make sure each of the remaining 11 dogs is placed into a new home where they can get all the love and care they need to thrive.

“There's a lot of work involved,” Oyler said. “All they've ever known is Mr. Richard, so it's going to require a family that has a lot of patience.”

Anyone interested in adopting one of the dogs – whose names include Billie Sue, Fuzzy, Lady, Lucky, Sugar and Skipper, to name a few – can visit the Facebook page Helping Mr. Richard and his dogs.

“We are very sad by this, of course, and we want to make that last wish come true for him,” Oyler said.

