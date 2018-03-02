Marijuana, cocaine, and heroin allowed in World Cup stadiums

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Team USA failed to qualify for the World Cup that's being played in Russia later this summer. However fans who plan on attending can take marijuana, cocaine and heroin into the stadium. There are quite a few hoops to jump through before fans can get high while watching the world's best soccer.

An SI.com article says the drugs will have to be declared at customs. Travelers will also have to have a doctor's note written in Russian.

“Security officers will monitor the enforcement of rules for carrying prescription drugs to stadium grounds at checkpoints,”

