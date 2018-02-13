Marilyn Monroe's famous dress arrives in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The world's most expensive dress is now here in Northeast Florida.

The dress, which was worn by Marilyn Monroe as she famously sang "Happy Birthday Mister President" to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden, was unveiled at Ripley's Believe It Or Not in St. Augustine on Tuesday.

It's estimated to be worth $5 million.

Marilyn Monroe was stitched into the dress just seconds before her appearance in 1962. There are more than 6,000 crystals hand-sewn into the material.

If you want to see the dress at Ripley's, you have until March 31.

