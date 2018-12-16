Alcohol-related Marion County crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead and three more are injured following a two-car crash in Marion County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at the intersection of US-441 and SE 80th St. just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

A car traveling south on US-441 ran a red light and collided with another car traveling west on SE 80th St.

The southbound car left the roadway and overturned. Both the driver and passenger were transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center with critical and serious injuries.

The passenger in the car traveling westbound was also transported to ORMC with critical injuries. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers have identified the surviving driver as Douglas Williams Jr., 53, of Brookesville, Florida.

He's in critical condition and the FHP said the cause of the crash was alcohol related.

