Free saltwater, freshwater fishing days ahead in Florida

FWC will not fine recreational anglers fishing on boats, shores

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mark your calendars!

Free fishing dates are here. To legally fish, one must have a fishing license, but on these days anglers can reel in dinner without one. 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has deemed the following dates as license-free fishing days: 

Saltwater

  • June 1 and 2, 2019. (First Saturday and Sunday in June.)
  • Sept. 7, 2019. (First Saturday in September.)
  • Nov. 30, 2019. (Saturday following Thanksgiving.)

Freshwater

  • April 6 and 7, 2019. (First Saturday and Sunday in April.)
  • June 8 and 9, 2019. (Second Saturday and Sunday in June.)

The following individuals are exempt from needing a recreational fishing license:

  • Youth under 16 years of age 
  • Resident seniors age 65 or older with proof of age or residency or possessing an optional Resident 65+ Hunt/Fish Certificate
  • Those freshwater fishing in your county of residence on your homestead (or the homestead of your spouse or minor child), or if you are a minor child freshwater fishing or hunting on the homestead of your parent.

According to FWC, while the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers (residents and non-residents), all other rules apply. 

Click here for more information. 

