Free saltwater, freshwater fishing days ahead in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mark your calendars!

Free fishing dates are here. To legally fish, one must have a fishing license, but on these days anglers can reel in dinner without one.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has deemed the following dates as license-free fishing days:

Saltwater

June 1 and 2, 2019. (First Saturday and Sunday in June.)

Sept. 7, 2019. (First Saturday in September.)

Nov. 30, 2019. (Saturday following Thanksgiving.)

Freshwater

April 6 and 7, 2019. (First Saturday and Sunday in April.)

June 8 and 9, 2019. (Second Saturday and Sunday in June.)

The following individuals are exempt from needing a recreational fishing license:

Youth under 16 years of age

Resident seniors age 65 or older with proof of age or residency or possessing an optional Resident 65+ Hunt/Fish Certificate

Those freshwater fishing in your county of residence on your homestead (or the homestead of your spouse or minor child), or if you are a minor child freshwater fishing or hunting on the homestead of your parent.

According to FWC, while the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers (residents and non-residents), all other rules apply.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.