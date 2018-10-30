Martina McBride is coming to Jacksonville in November

The 14-time Grammy nominated singer Martina McBride is coming to Jacksonville!

She will be performing traditional Christmas favorites on her Joy of Christmas Tour 2018.

Some of her biggest hits, including “Blessed,” “A Broken Wing,” “Wild Angels,” and “This One’s for the Girls” with a full symphony orchestra.

She will be preforming at the Florida Theatre Jacksonville on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets range from $69 to $170.

