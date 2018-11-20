Mary's Pub House closes down Riverside location

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After more than a year in business, Mary's Pub House in Riverside has closed its doors.

The sports bar and grill opened up in the King Street space previously occupied by Blind Rabbit. That restaurant shut down after an employee was shot dead in a 2015 botched robbery.

The owners of Hamburger Mary's Pub House confirmed the news on Facebook.

"This is the official notice that Hamburger Mary's Pub House has closed its doors. Thank you to our wonderful customers, the community and local neighborhood merchants for your support."

The location on Beach Boulevard will remain open, according to the owners.

"We will continue our Mary-ment at our Beach Blvd. and Daytona Beach locations and we look forward to many more years of providing our customers with our one-of-a-kind dining and entertainment experience, while contributing to the communities where we live and work."

