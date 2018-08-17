Video shows massive shark feasting on seal at Massachusetts beach

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. - A shark spotted attacking and eating a seal near Race Point Beach shore in Provincetown on Thursday closed mid-day as a precautionary measure, WCVB reports.

One woman caught the bloody attack on camera and posted it on Twitter.

"16 foot great white shark attacking a seal right off the shore of Race Point Beach in Provincetown, MA," the post read.

You can hear cussing and someone yelling for people to get out of the water.

No other injuries were reported. The video is a reminder that you are not alone in the ocean.

This video may also be very handy! It shows how close the great white was! @WCVB pic.twitter.com/n35onVbp7D — ariana🌞 (@_arianamartel_) August 16, 2018

