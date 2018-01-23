Massachusetts school bus slides down street

SUTTON, Ma. - A school bus carrying 29 children slid down an icy street in Sutton, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning. A resident was able to capture the crazy scene on camera.

Cheryl Kearney Katz, who filmed the video, can be heard exclaiming "Oh my goodness" as the bus backs up and slides down Peach Tree Lane.

Katz writes, "Everyone is ok, but there should’ve been a delay this morning!!!! 😡 This happened right in front of my house. There were two cars stuck in front of my house. I started videoing when I heard the guy yell to the other, “GET OUT OF YOUR CAR!! GET OUT OF YOUR CAR!!!”

The bus slid down a hill, ran over a mailbox, and finally came to a halt when it hit a parked car.

The man in the car also had difficulty traversing the icy road, causing his car to be stuck at an odd angle. He stepped out of his vehicle before the collision.

Police confirmed that children were on board the bus but no one was hurt. There were minor damages to the bus, but both the bus and the car it hit were able to drive away.

