Massive fire sparks 'firenado' in England

ASHBY, England - A massive fire sparked a "firenado" in the English Midlands on Tuesday.

The firenado occurred after cool air entered the top of the hot air, causing a swirl similar to how a tornado is formed, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service explained under a Facebook post of the video.

Ten fire engines from three stations tackled the blaze, which involved approximately 100 meters x 100 meters of stacked plastic pallets.

Police and members of the Environment Agency also took part in the multi-agency response to bring the fire under control.



CNN / /Leicestershire Fire & Rescue