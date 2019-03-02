Massive gator caught in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. - A massive alligator was found Friday in a ditch in Sumter County, Georgia. A photo of the gator was posted on social media. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says the gator was 13 feet, 4 inches long, 57 inches in circumference and weighed over 700 pounds.

WALB-TV reports a farmer called the DNR after finding the gator in a ditch. The DNR says the gator had been in the ditch for a week and was in poor condition and was believed to be dying, so it had to be euthanized.

"Once we got him on a bank and could assess him, we noticed he had several injuries including previous gunshot wounds," said Brent Howze, a wildlife biologist for DNR.

It's believed the gator may have been 50 years old.

