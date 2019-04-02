Mayor Curry taps Nikki Kimbleton for city spokesperson job

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - ​Mayor Lenny Curry has appointed longtime News4Jax anchor Nikki Kimbleton to serve as the city’s director of public affairs.

Kimbleton, an award-winning journalist, brings more than 25 years of experience in media, including 13 years anchoring and reporting for WJXT, to city hall. She’s scheduled to begin work on April 9.

“Under Mayor Curry’s leadership I truly believe Jacksonville’s brightest days are in front of us. I look forward to the journey ahead,” said Kimbleton, who lives in Jacksonville with her husband and son.

Curry said finding the right person to fill such a key role meant hiring someone with “extensive communications experience, and also a passion and love for our city.”

“Nikki’s positive attitude and history of listening and addressing people’s needs in the community complements my own vision for One City/One Jacksonville,” the mayor said.

Before moving to Jacksonville in 2004 to be close to family, Kimbleton got her start at Troy University in Alabama and began her professional career with stints in Montgomery and Birmingham.

“When Nikki first approached us about wanting to dial back her responsibilities to spend more time with family, she had every intention of continuing to host special programs and remain part of our Channel 4 team,” said WJXT Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis. “But when this opportunity presented itself, she determined it was something she couldn’t pass up. We wish her the absolute best.”​

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.