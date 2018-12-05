Mayor's office hopes to soon move jail away from Downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After 27 years in Downtown Jacksonville, Mayor Lenny Curry's office says it's planning to relocate the Pre-Trial Detention Facility.

According to Bryan Hughes, Curry's chief of staff, the move is part of the city's capital improvement project. He said the move "faces some challenges," but the goal is to get government buildings away from the river and create a unified Bay Street corridor.

"It's been on a wish list for the city for several years," Hughes said. "It's not only involving moving the jail but relocating the Sheriff's Office as well."

No potential locations were immediately pinpointed, but the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office estimates building a new Police Memorial Building would cost $96 million, and a new jail on Lannie Road on the Northside, which is where the Montgomery Correctional Center is located, would run $246 million.

"Nothing has been approved, and it's only discussions that are taking place," Hughes noted.

Officials hope to have the move completed within five years.

