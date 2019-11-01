McDonald's is bringing back retro Happy Meal toys!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One meal has made kids "happy" for four decades.

The McDonald's Happy Meal is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and to mark the milestone, McDonald's is bringing back some old school happy meal toys!

Beanie Babies, the Hamburglar, and power rangers are just some of the retro toys that'll be making a comeback.

If you want to grab one, you better act fast. The toy lineup returns November 7-11.

"Certainly Millennials and Gen Xers are going to have a particular relationship," to the toy, said Sam Oches, editorial director of Food News Media at QSR magazine. "Nostalgia could encourage parents to pick up a Happy Meal for their children. And Rubik's branding as an educational tool can't hurt, he said."

Roughly one in every four orders at McDonald's includes a Happy Meal, according to the research company Sense360, which asked more than 1,300 McDonald's customers about their orders over four days in August. (CNN)

