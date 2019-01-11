'Mechanical issue' diverts flight bringing DeSantis to South Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A plane transporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to South Florida was forced to make an emergency landing early Friday afternoon in St. Petersburg.

The flight was destined for Broward County, where DeSantis is expected to announce the firing of Sheriff Scott Israel over his agency’s response to the Parkland mass shooting last February.

Dave Vasquez, the governor’s spokesman, said the flight crew had to divert the plane after encountering what he described as an unspecified mechanical issue. Little else was released.

DeSantis, Chief of Staff Shane Strum, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and three members of the governor's executive staff were on board the plane at the time.

“Everyone on board is safe and we expect to be in Broward County later this afternoon,” Vasquez said.

