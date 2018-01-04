Body found in Jacksonville Beach identified as missing woman

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The Duval County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a human body found along the Intracoastal Waterway over the weekend as that of a missing Jacksonville Beach woman.

The medical examiner has yet to release a cause of death for 35-year-old Suzanne Carlson, who went missing two days before authorities discovered the body.

Her fiance reported Carlson missing Dec. 28, police said. She was last seen knocking on neighbors' doors and behaving strangely.

Carlson worked at a pet store about a half-mile from her home in the Sanctuary neighborhood. She told a co-worker she moved here from the Midwest a few months ago.

Police said officers were called to Carlson's home in early December for a welfare check when she did not show up for work for two days after her fiance called off the couple's wedding.

The garage to Carlson's home and several doors were found open and a shower was running at the time of her disappearance, police said.

According to the police report, Carlson turned off her phone or it went dead a few hours after she was last seen in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.