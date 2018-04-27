Medical marijuana advocates grow wary as licenses are on hold for new growers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Medical marijuana advocates say the Department of Health doesn't have its priorities in order -- and these advocates are blaming the department’s inability to issue patient cards in a timely matter for holding up the issuance of licenses for new growers.

The medical marijuana patient registry has grown to more than 100,000, and that’s supposed to open up four new growers’ licenses.

But the Department of Health said because only 78,000 patients have received ID cards, the licenses are on hold.

Jeff Sharkey with the Medical Marijuana Business Association said long wait times for card applications to be processed are the problem.

“Not all registered patients are asking for cards, but a lot of them have been -- and of course, as you know, historically, it's been very slow in turning that around,” Sharkey said.

The law requires patients to be active in order for them to count, the department said. Without a card, a patient is not active.

With only about 3,000 new cards approved each week, it could be months before the number of active patients breaks the 100,000 mark.

Doctors agree the 16- to 18-day waiting period for card applications to be processed is too long.

“We've had several patients die while waiting for their card, so they never received medicine and it's a tragedy,” said Dr. Mark Moore, of Medcan Florida.

Sharkey said the process shouldn't take more than a week.

“There's not a lot of supply out there, statewide,” Sharkey said. “To the extent the department can really expedite this, I know patients really want this medicine.”

The department has also yet to issue four other licenses, which were supposed to be granted last October.

Top brass at the department face their pay and benefits being withheld beginning in July if it doesn't issue licenses, and comply with other parts of the law.

So far, 13 growers have been approved in the state.

