Meet local baby New Year 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A local family got a little bigger as it kicked off 2019. A little girl born at Beaches Baptist Hospital, is believed to be the first baby born at a local hospital this year.

Charlie Mae Rubio was born at 12:31 a.m. on New Year's Day. She weighs 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Her parents are very excited for their new addition.

"“It’s been great. Everybody has been fantastic. She’s nice and healthy, that’s all we can ask for,” said Jennifer Rubio her mother.

Charlie Mae has three older brothers, and her father is excited to finally have a baby girl.

"“We’re very excited and I’m really happy to have my little princess,” said Sanny Rubio.

News4Jax called other local hospitals and so far none of them had babies born after midnight. But they did say there were a lot of babies born on New Year's Eve.

