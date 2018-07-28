Meet our new weekend morning show anchor Zachery Lashway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Before moving to Jacksonville, Zach Lashway was an anchor/reporter at KARE 11 in Minneapolis-Saint Paul. While in Minnesota, he covered major stories such as the shooting deaths of Jamar Clark, Philando Castile and Justine Damond; the Minnehaha Academy natural gas explosion; the deaths of pop rock legend Prince and actress Mary Tyler Moore as well as Super Bowl LII.

He also worked for several years in Philadelphia at PHL17 where he covered Pope Francis' visit to Philadelphia, the death of Beau Biden, the derailment of Amtrak 181 and Superstorm Sandy.

Zach graduated cum laude from SUNY Plattsburgh with a Bachelor of science in Broadcast degree in Journalism/TV-Video Production and Public Relations/Advertising.

He was born and raised in Upstate New York. He currently lives in Jacksonville with his beloved Saint Bernard, Sully.

Zach will co-anchor the weekend morning show on News4Jax with Ashley Spicer as Scott Johnson moves to anchor the evening weekend newscasts.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.