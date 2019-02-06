News

Meet the 1st black officers in Jacksonville

6 officers honored for black History Month

By Ronnie Rodgers - Associate Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - In honor of Black History Month, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office shared a picture of the first black officers to protect the city of Jacksonville. 

On July 16, 1950, the first black officers were hired. They included Officer Henry Harley, Officer Edward Hickson, Officer Alvin James, Officer Beamon Kendall, Officer Marion Massey and Officer Charlie Sea.

The Sheriff's Office thanks the six officers for being trailblazers who paved the way for many officers today.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.