Meeting between Florida attorney general, Facebook in the works

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal in which millions of Facebook users had their private information shared with third-party companies without their knowledge, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi wants to make sure Floridians' privacy is intact.

Bondi is in the process of setting up a meeting with Facebook executives to address some of the privacy concerns.

Anyone using Facebook knows it targets users with advertisements based on their online activity. It's a process that helps PR and marketing firms, like Sachs Media Group in the state Capitol, reach their target audiences.

"We have smart people who know how to use these tools properly and dial up the technology in the right way," said Ron Sachs with Sachs Media Group. "It's ethical and it's legal when it's done that way."

After an estimated 87 million users had private information, such as their political affiliation and religion, shared with third parties without their knowledge or consent, Bondi wants to make sure Floridians' data isn't compromised going forward.

"We want to know why this happened and, of course, we want to prevent it from happening again," Bondi said. "Our privacy in the country and especially in the state of Florida with all the Facebook users is very important, and we are going to follow up on that."

While Facebook shares much of users' data by default, users do have the ability to manage what's shared. By going to the information in Facebook's settings, users can see their ad data and remove categories they don't want advertisers to see.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to testify before two Congressional panels April 11. Bondi hopes more will come to light about how Facebook handles users' information between her conversations and Zuckerberg's testimony.

The attorney general's communications team said the details of the meeting are still being worked out, but they hope to schedule it within the coming weeks.

