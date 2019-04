NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Do you love goats? What about yoga? If so, we have some exciting news for you!

A Mega Baby Goat Yoga event is being held in Fernandina on Saturday, May 11 at 11:00 a.m.

Around 20 baby goats will be at Central Park for you to meet and pet.

Central Park (1200 Atlantic Avenue) - Call (310-3350) or stop by to register at the Atlantic Rec Center (2500 Atlantic Avenue)

