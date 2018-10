MELROSE, Fla., - A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash Saturday night in Bradford County.

Darius Donley, 34, was traveling northbound on his motorcycle on County Road 21B at 11:20 p.m. The bike then collided head on with a Toyota sedan, driven by Joseph Gordon, 33, who was going south.

Donley was thrown from his bike, he was taken to Shands Starke Regional Medical Center where he died. It is unclear if Donley was wearing a helmet at the time.

Gordon was not injured in the crash.