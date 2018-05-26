Memorial Day ceremony honors those who made ultimate sacrifice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A special memorial ceremony was held at the Jacksonville National Cemetery on Saturday to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Families gathered to pay their respects to their loved ones. Lynn Herndon is here to honor her father who's buried at the cemetery.

"What would his legacy be? Well, it was "God Bless America." He said that at my brother’s wedding. He said it everywhere. He was a just honorable man. He was all about his country for sure," said Herndon.

Ebony Richburg and her daughter came to lay a rose at the grave of a friend who recently died.

"It makes me feel overwhelmed with joy. It's just sad that the price to pay, the reason that we are here today." Richburg said.

Red roses were placed on the graves of fallen heroes courtesy of local boy scouts and the Memorial Day Flowers Foundation.

"All of the veterans and people in service fighting for our country should get the respect they deserve," said Scout, Caleb Gaff.

The boys handed out 6,000 roses to families attended the service or placed them on graves of fallen servicemen and women.

The scouts said it was an honor for them to be a part of the ceremony.

"It's one of the points of the scout oath. We will do our best for God and our country," said Troop Leader Rex Setzer.

The flowers came from Memorial Day Flowers Foundation. The man behind the memorial ceremony said it's dear to his heart.

"I'm an immigrant to this country and I'm just thankful for being a citizen and I just wanted to find a way to give back to this great nation of ours and the best way is to honor the people who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms," said Renato Sogueco, Memorial Day Flowers Foundation

This year they laid 6,000 roses, but there are more than 1,200 graves.

If you would like to donate funds to make next year's ceremony even bigger so there will be flowers for every grave you can click HERE.

