Memorial for children killed by gun violence displays 7000 pairs of shoes outside US Capitol

WASHINGTON - A massive and powerful display in Washington Tuesday calling for an end to gun violence.

It was a memorial, consisting of 7,000 pairs of shoes. One for every child killed by guns since the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre.

The shoes are from family members of victims, as well as celebrities, and others from across the country.

The display was laid out on the southeast lawn of the Capitol.

It comes almost a month after 17 people were killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

It also comes ahead of the "March For Our Lives" later this month in which activists will call on Washington lawmakers to take action on combating gun violence.



